Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $535.35

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $535.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $567.18 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $572.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.46 and a 200-day moving average of $453.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

