Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $30.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $22.96 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

