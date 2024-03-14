Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $4.37 billion 0.95 $265.94 million $2.48 20.85 Bumble $1.05 billion 1.32 -$4.21 million ($0.03) -357.00

Analyst Ratings

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAC and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 9 0 2.90 Bumble 0 3 12 0 2.80

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $78.69, indicating a potential upside of 52.18%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $17.93, indicating a potential upside of 67.37%. Given Bumble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than IAC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of IAC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC 6.09% -4.15% -2.67% Bumble -0.40% -0.17% -0.11%

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

