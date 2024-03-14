CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.89

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.89 and traded as low as C$26.46. CAE shares last traded at C$26.70, with a volume of 452,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.36.

CAE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.89.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.3063328 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

