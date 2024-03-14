Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $12.07. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 121,053 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
