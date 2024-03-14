Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $12.07. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 121,053 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 603,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

