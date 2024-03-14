Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

