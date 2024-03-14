Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Articles

