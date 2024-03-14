Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.18

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.18 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 57.25 ($0.73). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.74), with a volume of 90,180 shares.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.07 million, a PE ratio of -521.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

See Also

