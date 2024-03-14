Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

