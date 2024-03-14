Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CENT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

