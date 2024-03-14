Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $14.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canada Goose by 438.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

