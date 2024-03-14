Capita (LON:CPI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:CPI opened at GBX 13.34 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77. The company has a market cap of £224.11 million, a P/E ratio of -667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 13.34 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.74 ($0.51).

In other Capita news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,623.96). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 326,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,440. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

