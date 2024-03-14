CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
CSTR opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $395.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
