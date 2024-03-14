CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $395.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.