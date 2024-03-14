CareCloud (CCLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $1.32 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq purchased 217,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $341,983.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,002,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.
