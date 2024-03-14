CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,398,000 after buying an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $24,217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,019 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

