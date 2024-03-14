Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 18.4%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) fell 18.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.89. 513,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,430,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 11.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $495.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

