Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABGY shares. UBS Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.5255 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

