Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $44.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock worth $5,403,809. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $79.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.