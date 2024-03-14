Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $295.91 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average of $276.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

