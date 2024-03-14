Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 600,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 694,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 87.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 128,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after buying an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 108,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,716,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

