Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $341.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

