CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Sells $249,444.51 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Natixis increased its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

