CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.15

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$74.15 and last traded at C$74.02, with a volume of 24078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.57.

CCL.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Insiders sold 74,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

