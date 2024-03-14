Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

