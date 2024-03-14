Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.38

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.38 and traded as high as C$25.06. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$24.82, with a volume of 5,024,658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.04.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7303754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. Insiders have bought 75,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,490 over the last 90 days. 31.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

