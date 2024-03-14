Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 48,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 445,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

