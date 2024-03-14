CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of CF Industries worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CF Industries by 87.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

