Chemed (NYSE:CHE) versus BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Head-To-Head Survey

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 12.03% 32.29% 20.74% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $2.26 billion 4.32 $272.51 million $17.92 36.10 BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.17 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chemed and BrightSpring Health Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemed and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00

Chemed currently has a consensus target price of $681.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Chemed.

Summary

Chemed beats BrightSpring Health Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

