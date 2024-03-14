Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.24. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 305,345 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.
