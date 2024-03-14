Cibus (CBUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Cibus to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cibus Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CBUS opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.90. Cibus has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cibus by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 503,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cibus by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cibus during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

