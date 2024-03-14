Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $571.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $571.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of CTAS opened at $623.28 on Monday. Cintas has a one year low of $426.81 and a one year high of $636.37. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.71 and a 200-day moving average of $557.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $872,895,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,780,000 after purchasing an additional 284,985 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

