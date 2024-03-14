Citigroup Inc. Buys 75,237 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG opened at $185.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

