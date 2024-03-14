Citigroup Inc. Has $45.24 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.40% of AECOM worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 203.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

