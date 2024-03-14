Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Edison International worth $43,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

EIX stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

See Also

