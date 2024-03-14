Citigroup Inc. Purchases 25,975 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $46,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,502,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,176,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

