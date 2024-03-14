Citigroup Inc. Sells 113,872 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.44. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

