Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Financial Review

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $82.72 million 1.02 $10.12 million $2.15 8.37 Citigroup $78.49 billion 1.41 $9.23 billion $3.99 14.48

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 5 10 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $57.03, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 12.52% 11.11% 0.73% Citigroup 5.88% 6.49% 0.51%

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

