CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading 15.8% Higher

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 88.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 241.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

