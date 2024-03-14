Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Comcast
Insider Transactions at Comcast
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 5,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %
CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
