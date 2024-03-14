Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 5,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.