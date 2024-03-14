Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,667,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,457,066 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Comcast worth $517,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,965,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $131,476,000 after purchasing an additional 715,388 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 43,121.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 338,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

