Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 145,167 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after buying an additional 328,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.97 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.