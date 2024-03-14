Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BVN stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.88. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,829,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 325,089 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

