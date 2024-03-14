Comparing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 1 7 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Natura &Co.

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48% Olaplex 13.44% 13.09% 6.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and Olaplex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.74 -$553.91 million N/A N/A Olaplex $458.30 million 2.80 $61.59 million $0.09 21.56

Olaplex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Summary

Olaplex beats Natura &Co on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co



Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Olaplex



Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company markets its products through its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

