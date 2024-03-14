Comparing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $693.26 million 2.21 -$73.15 million ($0.89) -21.01 Power Integrations $444.54 million 9.26 $55.74 million $0.97 74.62

Power Integrations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 7 4 0 2.36 Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $25.18, indicating a potential upside of 34.66%. Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $86.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -10.55% 4.77% 3.01% Power Integrations 12.54% 6.46% 5.84%

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc. provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; optical transceivers targeting hyperscale data centers; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; broadband modems compliant with data over cable service interface specifications, passive optical fiber standards, and digital subscriber line, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; InnoSwitch IC for electric vehicles; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales staff, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.