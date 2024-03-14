Comparing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SmartFinancial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 11.90% 7.73% 0.72% First Commonwealth Financial 25.07% 13.78% 1.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SmartFinancial and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.3% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SmartFinancial and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 1 1 1 3.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.59%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $240.37 million 1.49 $28.59 million $1.69 12.49 First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.17 $157.06 million $1.54 8.65

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing leases to small and mid-size companies; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.