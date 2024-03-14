Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPSI

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,416 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 508,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 183,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 176,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.