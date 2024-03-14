Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comstock Resources worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after purchasing an additional 393,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRK

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.