ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.55 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

View Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.