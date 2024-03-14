Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $497.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.