ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.